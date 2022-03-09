NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — A New Kent 16-year-old was arrested early Wednesday morning after the local sheriff’s office was tipped off that a student had brought a firearm to New Kent High School.

According to the New Kent Sheriff’s Office, on the evening of Tuesday, March 8, they received a tip that a student had brought a firearm into the high school that day. Sheriff’s deputies spoke to several people overnight, and decided to intercept the student at the beginning of the school day.

Sheriff’s deputies approached the student at 6:30 a.m. on March 9, spoke with him, and found a gun in his possession.

The student was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention facility. He is charged with possession of a firearm on school property and by an individual under the age of 18, brandishing a firearm and removing or altering the serial number.