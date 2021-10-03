New Kent neighbors concerned and angry, but not surprised after string of vehicle thefts and break-ins Sunday

The Rochambeau Neighborhood in New Kent where a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins occurred early Sunday morning. Photo: Sabrina Shutters/8News

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins that happened early Sunday morning, and several neighborhood residents are concerned.

Deputies say suspects stole two vehicles and broke into multiple others in the Deer Lake and Rochambeau neighborhoods around 4:30 a.m.

Neighbors tell 8News it’s scary that people were in their yards last night, rummaging through their cars and stealing vehicles. One resident on Bushnell Court said his Hyundai Elantra was stolen, taken a street or two over and totaled.

Just a couple houses down the road, more than $3,000 was taken from one man’s truck. Residents Audrey Spradling and Pattie Hester say sadly, this isn’t the first time this has happened.

“Probably about a year ago, in July, my husband’s truck, they tried to break into, so it puts a lot of fear into our community as a whole, especially the children,” said Spradling, a Rochambeau neighborhood resident. “I have a 10 and a 6 year old, and they’re terrified.”

“It’s just a really creepy feeling, knowing that people were in your yard, looking at your stuff, trying to take your things,” Hester added.

Residents in those neighborhoods are being asked to review any security camera footage they may have and send it to police to help in the investigation.

To submit any relevant security camera footage, head over to THIS PAGE on the New Kent Sheriff’s Office website.