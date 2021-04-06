New Kent sheriff’s office investigating larceny at pool supply store

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person responsible for stealing tools and a power washer from Unique Pools and Spa.

NKCSO says the items were stolen from the business on Emmaus Church Road at around 8 a.m. on April 4. The thief took them from a service vehicle located outside.

Surveillance cameras caught what the sheriff’s office believes to be the suspect’s vehicle on camera. Footage shows an older green single cab pickup truck made by either GMC or Chevrolet. The truck has a loud exhaust and discolored driver’s side door.

NKCSO asks anyone with information to call 804-966-9500, their local law enforcement agency or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.