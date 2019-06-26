1  of  5
New RPD chief addresses fatal hit-and-run, says ‘we know who they are’

Police ID victim killed as 22-year-old Richmond woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During his introduction as Richmond’s new police chief, William Smith briefly spoke about the fatal hit-and-run crash in Shockoe Bottom that left a woman dead and three others injured early Wednesday morning.

One of the first questions asked by reporters following Mayor Levar Stoney’s introduction of Smith as the new police chief was about the crash and the status of an investigation. Chief Smith began with sharing his condolences for the victims involved.

“Well, first of all, I would like to say that we all would like to send our thoughts and prayers with the family,” Smith said, “of the person that not only were not only killed but also the persons who were injured in that accident.”

WATCH: Full press conference of Smith’s introduction as new RPD chief

Chief Smith continued by sharing additional details about the case and saying that he believes Richmond Police will find the suspect soon.

One of the first questions asked by reporters following Mayor Levar Stoney’s (right) introduction of Smith as the new police chief was about the crash and the status of an investigation. Chief Smith (left) began with sharing his condolences for the victims involved.

“We are currently, actively pursuing the individual that, that did that,” Smith said of the suspect. “We know who they are and we have active warrants on file. So, we expect to clear that very soon.”

8News reached out to Richmond Police for comment after Chief Smith’s press conference. “Detectives have information about the vehicle and information about the operator and that there are active warrants on file,” a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. “Detectives have been gathering security video from several sources all day.”

