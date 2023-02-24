RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – On Friday, a New York man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for committing an armed robbery in Farmville, during which he shot a victim in the leg.

Herbert Young III, 54, robbed the car dealership Auto Connection on July 16, 2020. Young used an electrical cord and a phone charging cord to restrain the victim’s hands. The victim, an Auto Connection employee, tried to flee, but Young shot him in the back of the right leg.

Young stole a 2000 BMW from Auto Connection, as well as the victim’s cell phone and other property that belonged to the dealership. DNA evidence from the extension cord used to tie the victim’s hands eventually linked Young to the robbery.

Young was charged with three counts including carjacking resulting in serious injury, robbery, and using a firearm in a violent crime.

Prior to the armed robbery, Young had been convicted of three different armed robberies and one aggravated assault in which he shot the victim.