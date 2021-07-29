New Zealand man caught attempting to kidnap Goochland teen pleads guilty to child pornography charges

FILE – This photo provided by the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office shows a New Zealand passport photo, of Troy George Skinner, who was shot while allegedly trying to kidnap a 14-year-old Virginia girl he met online. Skinner, 28, who was scheduled to face trial next month on two counts of attempted kidnapping and nine counts related to the production of child pornography, has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. (New Zealand Passport Office/ Goochland County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A New Zealand man traveled all the way to Goochland County in 2018 in attempts to reach a minor he had been communicating with online. After he was apprehended, law enforcement discovered he had at least 175 inappropriate videos and pictures of the victim.

On Thursday, 28-year-old Troy George Skinner pleaded guilty to production of child pornography. Court documents state Skinner had been communicating with the Goochland teen during February and March of 2018. During that time he was producing pornography of the girl, who was 14 at the time.

Skinner’s crimes went beyond virtual communications with the girl in June 2018 when he flew from Auckland, New Zealand to Virginia. He then traveled to the victim’s house in Goochland and attempted to enter the home.

After trying to speak with family members outside the home, he threw a paving stone through the kitchen window and tried to crawl through. Adults at the home warned him to stop, eventually the girl’s mother shot Skinner in the neck to prevent him from entering the house.

After being wounded, he ran away and collapsed in a neighbor’s yard. There the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office was able to apprehend him. They found that Skinner had duct tape, pepper spray, a folding pocketknife and two cell phones in his possession. Child pornography showing the victim was found on the phone.

Law enforcement in New Zealand later found the 56 images and 120 videos of the victim on Skinner’s laptop.

Now that he has pleaded guilty to production of child pornography, Skinner will be sentenced to at least 15 years in jail at a hearing on Feb. 11, 2022. He faces a maximum sentence of 30 years.