New Zealand man who traveled to Goochland to meet girl gets 21 years for producing child porn

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A New Zealand man who tried to break into the Goochland County home of a teenage girl he was communicating with online received a 21-year prison sentence for using her to produce child pornography that he secretly recorded.

Troy George Skinner, 28, made the trip to Virginia from Auckland, New Zealand, in June of 2018. He used a paving stone to break the glass window of the kitchen door and had duct tape, pepper spray and a pocketknife in a backpack during the incident, court documents reveal.

The girl’s mother shot Skinner in the neck after giving him several verbal warnings as he tried to enter the home, according to court filings. Skinner ran after being shot and eventually collapsed in a neighbor’s yard where he was arrested by authorities.

Two mobile phones that were seized from Skinner revealed images of child porn and investigators in New Zealand eventually searched his apartment and found a “thumb drive containing 120 video and 56 image files depicting the minor victim,” according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Skinner, who was initially indicted on child porn and kidnapping charges, reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in July 2021 to a count of producing child pornography. He was sentenced to 21 years on Friday, according to the release.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.