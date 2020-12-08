Newport News man facing multiple child sexual abuse charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 43-year-old man in Newport News is facing multiple charges after being accused of sexually abusing two minors.
Child Protective Services officials initially received the report the alleged sexual abuse on November 23 in regard to to two underaged girls.
The report claimed that the two girls were being “inappropriately touched by a man known to them.”
After further investigation, authorities arrested 43-year-old Enedino Villalobos from the 12700 block of Takisha Lane.
Villalobos was charged with object sexual penetration and two counts each of indecent liberties, aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery by force.
