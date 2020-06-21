Newport News man leads deputies on high-speed chase

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies from the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office were lead on a high-speed chase Saturday afternoon when a suspect fled down Pocahontas Trail.

The office said Raymond Grimes, 29, Newport News, was pulled over at 3:15 p.m. for a traffic violation. Grimes presented the deputy with false information and then ran away from the deputy, hopped in his car, and fled the scene.

Grimes lead the deputy down Pocahontas Trail at high speeds. A second officer joined the chase when Grimes crossed over into James City County. Grimes car hit both of the deputies vehicles at some point during the chase while the three were in Anderson’s Corner.

Grimes eventually fled from his car on foot and was apprehended without any other incidents. He was then taken to a local hospital for an evaluation, and then to Henrico Jail East.

New Kent County charged grimes with one count of giving false identity to a law enforcement officer, felony eluding, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, unauthorized use of inspection sticker, improper registration, no registration in possession, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, driving with the emergency flashers on, no insurance and two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.

