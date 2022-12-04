NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — A Newport News man has pleaded guilty to illegally buying a firearm that was linked to a gang shooting.

According to a statement of facts, agreed to by Khalil Rashad Armstrong as part of his plea agreement, Armstrong asked his cousin, Destiny Na’iymah Davis, to buy a handgun for him, despite the fact that Armstrong was under 21 at the time.

Davis made the purchase in February 2021 and, according to prosecutors, the same handgun was later found at the scene of gang shootout that July.

Armstrong could face a maximum of 25 years in prison on two charges, which stems from the fact that Davis, as a “straw buyer,” lied on the federal forms she filled out when purchasing the firearm — and because Armstrong was the real buyer, he was found responsible as well.

Davis could face up to 5 years in prison for her own role in the crime.