Alexander Townes Winns was arrested by Newport News Police in connection to a 2021 murder. (Photo: Newport News Police)

Alexander Townes Winns (Photo: Newport News Police)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — A Hampton man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that took place in Newport News in 2021.

According to the Newport News Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Garden Drive just after 2 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2021.

When they got there, officers found 30-year-old Lewis Watkins III outside of an apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds. Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just before 3:20 p.m. on Monday, July 11, Newport News Police arrested 21-year-old Alexander Townes Winns in connection to Watkins’ death.

Winns was charged with first-degree murder, shooting in a public place causing injury, reckless handling of a firearm, using a firearm while committing a felony and carrying a concealed weapon, according to police.