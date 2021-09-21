Newport News police chief holds virtual talks after shooting at Heritage High, confirms shooter was student

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew held virtual Chat with the Chief talks on Tuesday, a day after the school shooting at Heritage High School.

Two Heritage students, a 17-year-old boy and girl, had injuries not considered life-threatening after the shooting and the male suspect was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

Drew was at the school on Monday giving updates and went to the hospital to visit the victims.

During the first livestream Chat with the Chief on Tuesday, Drew confirmed the suspect in Monday’s shooting was a Heritage High School student.

Drew praised the response of faculty, staff, students and parents. He said he’s sad the students experienced something like this.

“I saw their faces as we evacuated the building,” Drew said. “Some with tears rolling down their face, some with anger and frustration, some with uncertainty.”

He also credited the many law enforcement officers that responded.

“You can sit behind a desk and look at on paper what we should do, it’s different, you can never interject that energy and confusion and frustration and uncertainty into those training programs. You all performed amazingly yesterday,” said Drew. “The city should be proud of the men and women in uniform. I am humbled to work with such professional people. People who care, people who rushed into that building.”

Drew says Heritage High School shares a school resource officer with An Achievable Dream Academy. He says the SRO was “in the area after the incident probably within about 30 seconds.”

Part of the investigation also includes looking into the gun that was used and its connection to other cities. Drew says it was sent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) for testing.

“There are ties to that firearm in two other jurisdictions, not here in Newport News,” said Drew. “Two other jurisdictions — one that borders us and one a little further north. The ATF will give us some background on… We’re able to do it because of ballistics.”

Drew’s talks on Tuesday were scheduled for noon and 6 p.m. You can watch on the department’s Facebook page.