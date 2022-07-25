NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — The Newport News Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding the suspect of a Wells Fargo robbery that took place last week.

Police responded to the incident on Thimble Shoals Boulevard around 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 22.

According to the police’s preliminary investigation, the suspect entered the bank and demanded money while showing what appeared to be a firearm. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he ran away from the bank.

Photo provided by Newport News Police Department

The suspect is described as a white male wearing gray slippers, white socks, a white shirt, a blue hat and a blue mask.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.