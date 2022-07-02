NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — Police in the City of Newport News are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed and stabbed a man over a week ago.

According to a statement from Newport News Police, officers responded to a reported stabbing on 29th Street and Washington Avenue at approximately 9:30 on June 21.

Police said in their release that officers found a victim, identified as a 33-year-old man, with a single stab wound at the scene. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.



Credit: Newport News Police

Police also said that their investigation into the incident further revealed that the victim was robbed before being stabbed by an unknown male suspect, who remains at large. In security video footage from the day of the incident, the suspect was seen wearing a black T-shirt, dark gray pants and black shoes.



Credit: Newport News Police

Anyone who has information that could lead to the identification of the suspect involved or knowledge that can help with the investigation is asked to contact Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), or submit an anonymous tip through the P3Tips app. Those who submit a tip that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.