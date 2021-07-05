At least nine dead, five hurt from shootings over Fourth of July weekend in Central Va

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia saw a surge in gun violence throughout the Fourth of July weekend, with at least 10 reported shootings in the Metro Richmond area.

Nine people were killed from Friday night to early Monday morning.

Totals from the violent weekend:

Richmond: three shootings; two dead, two hurt.

Chesterfield: three shootings; two dead, one hurt.

Hopewell: one shooting; one dead.

Henrico: three shootings; three dead, two hurt.

Chesterfield

On July 2, Chesterfield Police responded to the 5100 block of Gatebridge Road around 10:20 p.m. A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

On July 3, there were two other shootings in Chesterfield County. At 4:11 a.m., a 31-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds on the 3000 block of Lancers Boulevard. He was identified as Ever Edgardo Flores Moya.

At 3:15 p.m. that same day, 22-year-old Darius Royster was found dead from a gunshot wound on the 5500 block of Handel Court.

Richmond

On July 3, Richmond saw two shootings. At 1:30 a.m., a man was shot in the arm on E. Grace Street and Ambler Street. This is near the same site of the quadruple shooting located near the Exxon in Shockoe Bottom on June 20.

At 3:51 p.m., two men were found dead with gunshot wounds on the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

On the morning of July 5, Virginia State Police said one person was shot on I-64 near the Shockoe Valley Bridge. Timothy Richardson, a 23-year-old man was struck by gunfire and died at the hospital.

Henrico

On July 3, Henrico Police responded to the 4500 block of S. Laburnum Avenue where they found two people shot at White Oak Shopping Center. A girl under the age of 18 was pronounced dead on scene and another was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On July 4 just before 11 p.m., there was a double shooting on the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue. One man was pronounced dead on scene and another was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Just before midnight on July 4, police responded to the 300 block of Engleside drive where one adult male was hurt in a shooting. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Hopewell

Hopewell Police responded to Arlington Park located at the 2700 block of Courthouse Road where a man was found dead in the road with gunshot wounds.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated throughout the day.