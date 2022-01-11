Nine months after 20-year-old VCU student Cody Woodson was murdered, a billboard rises asking for answers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It has been nine months since 20-year-old Cody Woodson was shot and killed while taking out the trash. Woodson was a student at Virginia Commonwealth University when he was murdered near where he lived in the Carver neighborhood, adjacent to the school

Richmond Police confirm that no one has been held accountable for his death.

On Tuesday, The Aware Foundation unveiled a billboard on 9 West Marshall St., in Richmond, near where Woodson was murdered and where he lived on W. Marshall Street.

Crews putting up the billboard on West Marshall Street in Richmond. (Photo: Kerri O’Brien/WRIC)

The billboard reads, “Who murdered Cody Woodson? April 5, 2021 on Gilmer Street.”

There have been no leads or tips since the April murder, according to RPD.

Woodson’s mother, Angie Wright, hopes the billboard will generate new leads in the investigation.

If you know anything about this case, you are urged to contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or Detective Higgins at 804-646-7570.