NN Police: Person may have filmed people in businesses, bathroom; potential victims should contact investigators

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are investigating after a person may have unlawfully filmed people while at local fitness centers and a club — including in a bathroom in one of the businesses.

Newport News Police say the incidents happened between August 2019 and April of this year at One Life Fitness Center on 651 Hogan Drive (Tech Center), One Life Fitness Center at 815 City Center in their unisex bathroom and Triple Effectz Ultra Lounge, 416 Denbigh Blvd, Suite 103.

The investigation is still active but a single suspect who may be involved in the incidents has been identified, according to police spokesman Officer Brandon Maynard. He said the suspect is known to law enforcement.

On Thursday, Lorene Williams, 50, of Newport News, said she was informed by a detective that she was a victim.

“I was totally appalled. I think I went into shock,” Williams said. “To ensure that I was who I said I was … she sent me a screenshot to confirm and it was me.”

Williams alleges her private areas were captured on film as she used the bathroom.

“As a woman I feel totally violated. I feel like I’ve been mentally and psychologically raped,” Williams said.

Williams has been attending both One Life locations listed by police for more than 10 years. She hasn’t been to the gym since the COVID-19 pandemic began, so when she was contacted she had no idea when the recording of her using the bathroom was taken.

“I want to know when it was. I also want to know if others were complicit,” Williams said.

She particularly upset with One Life Fitness, who she says has yet to inform members that people may have been recorded using the bathroom in there. Other members 10 On Your Side spoke with also said they had not been informed by the fitness center about the investigation.

One Life Fitness did not immediately return a request for comment regarding this investigation.

Police do not know how many people may be involved at this time. It’s why Williams wanted to share her experience.

“I refuse and being a victim I believe in being a victor and I think with every adversity there is a positive that comes out of it,” Williams said.

Those who believe they may have been a victim of being filmed without their knowledge in connection with this case should contact police and talk with an officer. Newport News Police can be reached at 757-928-4291.

If police don’t answer, the caller is asked to leave a message.

Latest Posts: