No criminal mastermind: Stafford man gives own phone number for rewards program while using stolen credit card

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect using a stolen credit card was caught after he gave his own phone number for a store’s loyalty rewards program, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The Office said Deputy D.A. Flues received a report of a stolen credit card on Nov. 28. The victim later discovered several fraudulent transactions, totaling $522 charged on the card.

One of these charges was made at a vape shop in Stafford. Deputy Flues contacted the store manager who found the transaction. The office said they learned during this transaction, the suspect used his own phone number for the store’s loyalty reward program.

Using a law enforcement database, the deputy said he found the phone number to be associated with Jeffrey Conley, 36, of Stafford. The Sheriff’s Office added security footage from two stores showed the suspect and his vehicle, which seemed to match Conley and his vehicle.

On Dec. 13, deputies went to Conley’s home to execute the search warrant. When they arrived, Conley fled out the back of the house, but was apprehended after a short foot chase.

During the search of the house, deputies said they found items matching what was purchased with the stolen credit card.

Conley was arrested for credit card theft, credit card fraud, identity theft with intent to defraud,

and obtaining goods by false pretenses-3rd or subsequent offense. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.