RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police responded to a reported shooting Sunday evening on Government Road.

According to a release, the shooting happened at approximately 5:43 p.m. in the 4000 block, between Glenwood Avenue and Crestview Road.

Authorities said that after a lengthy investigation, it was determined that two vehicles had been struck by gunfire, along with a business.

There were no injuries reported.