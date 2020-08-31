Non-life threatening shooting on Laburnum Ave. in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police reported a shooting near the 300 block of North Laburnum Ave. around 10 p.m. on Sunday. According to Henrico police, one adult male was shot in the foot at an apartment complex in the area. The victim was transported to the hospital for the non-life threatening injury.
Police do not currently have a suspect for the shooting. Any information about the shooting can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or through the P3 Tips App.
