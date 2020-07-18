Norfolk man arrested for allegedly cyberstalking Tulsa mayor

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man is accused of sending harassing and intimidating emails to the mayor of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Authorities say Adam Maxwell Donn, 40, sent 44 emails and made 14 phone calls between June 11 and 22 allegedly intending to harass, annoy, threaten and intimidate Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and his family.

Donn is charged with cyberstalking.

According to a Department of Justice news release, Bynum contacted Tulsa Police on June 18 because he was concerned for his family’s safety.

Investigators linked the emails to an IP address under a Cox Communications account. That account belonged to Donn, investigators allege.

Court documents say Donn allegedly threatened to publish the home address and personal information of the Bynum family on the internet, including their children’s cell phone numbers and social media accounts.

An email sent June 19 also allegedly said it hopes the family would contract COVID-19.

“Donn further stated he would possibly show up to Bynum’s next bible study, and on another occasion, asked the mayor’s wife if she would be home later so the he could meet her at her house. Lastly, a voicemail received by the mayor’s wife from the defendant allegedly stated the street she lived on and asked if she still lived there ‘before his guys made a delivery,'” the release said.

Authorities also say Bynum pretended to be the mayor’s wife and sent emails to her colleagues via her business website. In those emails, he allegedly said the recipients should send his messages to the mayor’s wife because if they didn’t, he would show up at their office. He also said he had COVID-19.

Donn was released under the pretrial supervision. He is scheduled to appear in federal court on July 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Northern District of Oklahoma.

