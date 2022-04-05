NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A federal judge sentenced Daniel Carrington — aka “Eastside,” or “E” — on Tuesday, April 5, to 45 years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to manufacture and distribute fentanyl, acetyl-fentanyl and heroin in the Hampton Roads region. He was convicted of five counts related to drug conspiracy by a jury in May 2021.

Court records show that Carrington traveled to Baltimore, Md., to purchase these drugs to resell them in Chesapeake and the Hampton Roads area.

The drugs Carrington distributed resulted in an overdose death of a Chesapeake woman who was only identified as D.J. in court documents. She died on December 27, 2019.

Carrington was aware of the woman having died, but continued to sell fentanyl until he was arrested in May, 2020.

A medical examiner testified that the levels of fentanyl in the woman’s blood were five times the minimum level to be considered lethal.

According to a US Attorney’s Office, Eastern Division of Virginia press release, video was shown at trial that showed Carrington laughing while a man who was “testing” the fentanyl fell unconscious. He proceeded to proudly declare how strong the drugs were.

Other videos presented at the trial showed large quantities of cash, a firearm and illegal narcotics.

Text message evidence further indicated that Carrington was aware of the deadly nature of the pure fentanyl he was distributing.

This case was part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is the center of their efforts to reduce violent crime.