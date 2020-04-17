North 5th Street armed robber sought by Richmond Police

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a man is accused of robbing another man with a handgun in Richmond last week.

According to Richmond Police, the robbery occurred on North 5th Street on April 7 after 3 p.m. The robbery victim was walking northbound in the 200 block of North 5th Street when the suspect approached him and asked to use his cell phone.

When the victim pulled out his cellphone, money dropped from his pocket. That’s when the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the money.

The suspect took the money and ran away on northbound North 5th Street, police added.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

LATEST HEADLINES: