North Carolina man arrested after police chase in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 30-year-old North Carolina man was arrested Tuesday after police said he led a chase through Richmond.

According to Virginia State Police, a trooper going north on Interstate-95 near mile marker 76 saw an Audi “driving erratically and coming very close to striking several vehicles” at 4:29 p.m. The trooper attempted to pull over the car but the driver refused and a pursuit ensued.

The Audi was speeding and passing other vehicles on the shoulder until the driver took Exit 79 to head south on the I-95, police said. The driver then took the Hamilton/Broad Street exit and abandoned his vehicle near Norfolk Street at Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

After running away on foot, the suspect was taken into custody. Police said charges are pending against the suspect, only identified as a 30-year-old from North Carolina.

State police said during the pursuit, a patrol vehicle struck a Dodge pickup truck at the intersection of West Marshall Street and Altamount Avenue. The trooper and the driver of the pickup were checked at the scene and no injuries were reported, according to police.

