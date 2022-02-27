NEW KENT COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — New Kent County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man who traveled from North Carolina to New Kent to meet an 11-year-old girl he’d been communicating with online.

According to the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a missing juvenile on Friday, Feb. 26 at around 9:40 a.m.

While investigating, it was determined that the girl may be with an adult man that she had met over social media.

The girl was located at a nearby motel with the man, identified as 25-year-old Jose Martinez Marmolejo, from Fayetteville, North Carolina. The girl was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Martinez Marmolejo was charged with abduction, rape and production of child pornography among other serious charges related to crimes against a child.