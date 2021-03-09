North Carolina man gets 2.5 year sentence for stealing checks from Richmond mailboxes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man from Fayetteville, North Carolina has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for stealing checks from mailboxes in Richmond and altering the names to cash them in.

According to court documents, Sammy Marquelle Bethea, 25, and his cousin Lareese Mallety, 27, would drive to Richmond from their homes in North Carolina and steal checks from mailboxes of businesses at industrial parks.

In order to cash the checks, they would use razor blades and a typewriter to alter the names on them. The cousins would use the names of either “homeless or indigent” people and have them take the checks into the bank to get the cash.

Over the course of 2018, Bethea and Mallety cashed in about $30,000 total.

The scheme was brought down when they were stopped by Virginia State Police while driving to Richmond. Officers found a pry bar, typewriter, razor blades, stolen packages and around 50 stolen checks worth over $120,000 in their car.

Bethea was convicted of these crimes during a four-day jury trial in October 2020.