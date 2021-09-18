North Port police, FBI search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé at Carlton Reserve

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — North Port police officers and FBI agents are searching the Carlton Reserve to find Brian Laundrie, fiancé of missing North Port woman Gabby Petito.

The North Port Police Department tweeted that Laundrie’s family believes he went to the reserve earlier in the week. His family previously said he was last seen Tuesday while wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap.

The reserve covers more than 25,000 acres in Sarasota County.

More information will be added to this article as it comes in.

