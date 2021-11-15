Northern Virginia teen pleads no contest to charges for his second school sexual assault

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 15-year-old Loudoun County Public Schools student will be sentenced next month for two separate sexual assault incidents that happened at school buildings, according to WJLA.

The first assault took place in the bathroom at Stone Bridge High School. The parents of the girl who was sexually assaulted have been vocal against her attacker and the school district following the incident. That attack happened in May.

The second attack, which the teen plead no contest to on Monday, occurred in a classroom at Broad Run High School in October. According to WJLA, the teen accepted the convictions for abduction and sexual battery related to the classroom attack.

WJLA reports the teen was previously convicted for the assault at Stone Bridge High School as well.

Scott and Jessica Smith, parents of the teenage girl attacked at Stone Bridge High School in May, sent a statement through their lawyers at The Stanley Law Group on Monday.

After the conviction, Jessica Smith said, “Today is not just another day for our family. It is a day that further vindicates my daughter against her attacker, holds him accountable for what he did, and helps advance the healing of both our daughter and our family from the suffering we have endured over these past months.”

The school district claimed in October that their decision to move the 15-year-old to Broad Run High School after the investigation into him sexually assaulting the Smith’s daughter had started was based on Title IX policies. The superintendent Dr. Scott Ziegler said the district now plans to push for Title IX reforms that better protect victims of assault.

The Smith family announced in October that they would be suing the school district under the provisions of Title IX.