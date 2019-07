Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in Northside early Sunday morning.

Investigators responded to the 1700 block of Hickory Street for a report of a shooting at 1:40 a.m.

Richmond Police say they discovered a 22-year-old woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.