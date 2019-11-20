NYPD believes man wanted in Bronx homicides could be in Virginia

According to police, 36-year-old Dane Richardson is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting that took place on Nov. 17 in the rear of 1725 Randall Avenue in the Bronx.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man wanted in a double shooting that left one person dead in the Bronx, New York, is believed to be in Virginia, according to the NYPD.

According to police, 36-year-old Dane Richardson is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting that took place on Nov. 17 in the rear of 1725 Randall Avenue in the Bronx. A 19-year-old victim named Stephon Brown was shot and killed and another man, identified only as a 21-year-old, was shot in the arm.

Richardson, described as 5-foot-6 male weighing between 170 to 180 pounds, could possibly be in Richmond or Virginia Beach, police said.

NYPD says Richardson, who has braids in the photos provided to 8News, frequents Richmond as well as the Soundview Houses Housing Development in the Bronx.

Richardson is also reportedly wanted for another deadly shooting in the Bronx that took place on Aug. 18 on Commonwealth Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

