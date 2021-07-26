Object thrown at Chesterfield County Police vehicle, damaging windshield

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A police cruiser in Chesterfield County had its windshield damaged Sunday night after someone threw an object at the car.
Lieutenant J.R. Lamb tweeted shortly before 10:30 p.m. a photo of the cracked windshield. The incident occurred in the area of U.S. Route 1 and Swineford Road.
“Thankfully the officer was not hurt!” Lt. Lamb’s tweet said.
If you have any information about this incident, contact Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.