Off-duty Henrico police officer killed in hit-and-run, suspect still on the loose

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A hit-and-run accident on Greenwood Road killed a pedestrian Saturday morning, according to the Henrico County Police Department (HPD).
The department said officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at Greenwood and Winfrey Road just after 11 a.m. on Feb. 27. They said the pedestrian struck was a man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Henrico Police identified Donald L. Lambert, Jr., a 33-year veteran of Henrico Police and former Captain of the Division’s Special Operations Group as the victim. Police say Lambert was not on duty at the time of the incident.
“We are deeply saddened at the tragic and untimely loss of Capt. Lambert,” said Henrico County
Chief of Police, Eric English. “He was a selfless leader, mentor and friend who served our
community with pride and dedication for nearly 34 years. My thoughts and prayers are with his
family, colleagues and friends.”
The New Kent Sheriff tweeted that Lambert was jogging at the time of the crash.
Several agencies from across the Commonwealth tweeted out their condolences following the news Saturday, including the Virginia Chiefs of Police, where Lambert was a graduate of one of their leadership programs.
Henrico Police worked with multiple law enforcement agencies from across Central Virginia to perform ground and air searches Saturday afternoon.
Residents in the area may have seen and heard helicopters as well as support from officers on foot with K9 dogs.
The department said they do have a vehicle of interest nearby and are looking for the occupant(s).
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3Tips app.