Off-duty Henrico police officer killed in hit-and-run, suspect still on the loose

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A hit-and-run accident on Greenwood Road killed a pedestrian Saturday morning, according to the Henrico County Police Department (HPD).

The department said officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at Greenwood and Winfrey Road just after 11 a.m. on Feb. 27. They said the pedestrian struck was a man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henrico Police identified Donald L. Lambert, Jr., a 33-year veteran of Henrico Police and former Captain of the Division’s Special Operations Group as the victim. Police say Lambert was not on duty at the time of the incident.

“We are deeply saddened at the tragic and untimely loss of Capt. Lambert,” said Henrico County

Chief of Police, Eric English. “He was a selfless leader, mentor and friend who served our

community with pride and dedication for nearly 34 years. My thoughts and prayers are with his

family, colleagues and friends.”

The New Kent Sheriff tweeted that Lambert was jogging at the time of the crash.

Our thoughts, prayers & condolences go out to the family of our friend Capt. Don Lambert, to his friends, colleagues, the entire Henrico Division of Police & the community. Don was the victim of a hit & run driver, struck while jogging. RIP brother we will miss you. pic.twitter.com/00OPUkNMl9 — New Kent Sheriff (@NewKentSheriffs) February 27, 2021

Several agencies from across the Commonwealth tweeted out their condolences following the news Saturday, including the Virginia Chiefs of Police, where Lambert was a graduate of one of their leadership programs.

We are so deeply saddened by this news. Capt. Lambert is a graduate of one of our leadership programs and is someone we have worked with for many years on traffic safety programs. We are grieving with @HenricoPolice and Don’s family tonight. 😥 — VA Chiefs of Police (@vachiefs) February 27, 2021

Henrico Police worked with multiple law enforcement agencies from across Central Virginia to perform ground and air searches Saturday afternoon.

Residents in the area may have seen and heard helicopters as well as support from officers on foot with K9 dogs.

The department said they do have a vehicle of interest nearby and are looking for the occupant(s).

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3Tips app.