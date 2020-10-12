Officer involved shooting in Petersburg, shots fired by officers from another jurisdiction

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department reported an officer involved shooting by officers of another jurisdiction at the Wawa on S. Crater Road.
PPD tweeted shortly before 1:45 p.m. that they are at the location of the shooting now.
Police say the investigation is active and asks community members to stay clear of the area. It is not clear at this time which other jurisdiction is involved.
This a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.
