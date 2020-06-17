1  of  3
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Prince George County

Police tell 8News an officer-involved shooting investigation is currently underway in Prince George County.

Details are limited but 8News has learned that police were called to the area of  Puddledock Road and Advantage Drive, near the Lowes and Medical Plaza around 4 p.m.

It is unknown who is injured or the severity of the injuries at this time.

An 8News is crew is headed to the scene and working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

