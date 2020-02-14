1  of  4
Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 hurt in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that sent one man to the hospital Thursday night.

It happened at the 5400 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say one man was injured in the shooting, and is being treated at the hospital. Deputies are still investigating what lead up to the shooting.

The deputy involved was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave.

