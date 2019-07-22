Officer shot in Richmond’s northside; expected to survive

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A heavy police presence in the Richmond northside is the result of an officer-involved shooting, authorities tell 8News.

A male officer injured was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, according to Gene Lepley, public affairs officer with Richmond Police Department.

The incident happened just before 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of 5th and Magnolia streets. Lepley said officers were called to the area for disorderly conduct.

During an encounter between the group and officers, a shot was fired and the officer was struck, Lepley said.

His injuries were non-life-threatening.

“He will survive, he will recover, and we are happy about that,” Lepley told 8News.

A person was detained for questioning.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.