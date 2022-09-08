HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed near a Glen Allen apartment complex Wednesday night.

Henrico officers say first responders arrived at the Hope Village Apartments just before 11 p.m. They found the victim with at least one gunshot wound. They tried to save him, but the man died at the scene.

Just last month, a man was critically injured in a shooting on the same block. Last year, 8News reported a fatal double shooting there.

Officers are investigating Wednesday night’s death as a homicide. They are working to identify a suspect. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.