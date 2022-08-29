VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes in Virginia Beach over the weekend.

The first crash took place on Saturday, Aug. 27, before 11:50 p.m., when officers from the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Indian River Road.

Virginia Beach officials said a Toyota sedan was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Indian River Road and Ferry Point Road when a driver of a Mercedes sedan didn’t stop for the red light and rear ended the Toyota.

Witnesses to the crash tried to help the driver of the Toyota, but she was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel, according to a Virginia Beach Police Department announcement.

The driver of the Mercedes, John Glover, 34, of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with a DUI and Involuntary Manslaughter.

The other crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 28 at about 10:38 p.m. when Virginia Beach police officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in the 1200 block of N. Muddy Creek Road.

A Virginia Beach Police press release says a Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling south on N. Muddy Creek Road when it left the roadway, hitting a tree. The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

These two incidents are both being investigated by Virginia Beach police who are asking anyone who witnessed these crashes or has information to contact them at 757-385-5606 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3tips.com.