Officials seek public assistance in solving Colonial Heights larceny

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County officials are seeking public assistance in solving a larceny that occurred in Colonial Heights on Nov. 30.
According to a Friday release, a white male suspect entered the Home Depot at 2500 Conduit Road in Colonial Heights that day around 4:10 p.m. Authorities say the suspect selected merchandise from the sales floor and left without paying.
The suspect is described as a white male, last seen wearing a blue shirt, a dark-colored jacket, and a brown and black cap. He reportedly fled the parking lot on a dark-colored motor bike.
Those with information about this crime or other unsolved crimes in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights are urged to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Anonymity is guaranteed, and tippers could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.
