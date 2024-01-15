STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he allegedly led deputies on a lengthy chase that ended in the area of Garrison Woods last night.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, a deputy spotted a Toyota Sequoia without rear lights headed westbound on Garrisonville Road near Eustace Road. According to police, when the deputy attempted to pull the Toyota over, the driver, now identified as Andre Wooding of Ohio, made a sudden U-turn and accelerated eastbound.

Police said the deputy gave chase as Wooding sped up to 85 mph before turning left on Center Street and then right on Barrett Heights Road. The deputy called for backup as the Toyota sped up to nearly 80 mph and turned right onto Onville Road toward Garrisonville Road.

The deputy then reportedly attempted to ram the suspect vehicle as it made a U-turn at Worth Avenue.

“The suspect was able to continue, but went off-road into the yard of a residence,” a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said. “After traversing the lawns of several residences, the suspect reached the fence of Garrison Woods and fled on foot.”

According to police, Wooding then squeezed through a hold in the fence as more deputies arrived in the area. One of the deputies observed Wooding running through the apartment complex and gave chase before tackling him in the 300 block of Garrison Woods Drive.

Wooding was charged with felony eluding, reckless driving and driving without a license. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.