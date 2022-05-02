HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting in Henrico County over the weekend has left two individuals injured, and police are still looking for the suspects.

Police said a Henrico officer was on patrol when he heard gunshots coming from an apartment community on the 200 block of Engleside Drive around 10 p.m. Sunday. The officer reported seeing a vehicle driving away from the area shortly afterward.

Police conducted a traffic stop and found that one of the passengers in the vehicle, an adult female, had been shot. Other responding officers later found a second victim, a juvenile, at the site of the shooting.

Both victims were transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by Henrico County Police. Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the whereabouts of any suspects involved is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-4829 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 and online at P3Tips.com.