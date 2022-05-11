MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives with the Virginia Property Crimes Bureau have arrested a suspect in connection with multiple burglaries in a Manassas shopping center that took place in March.

Talal Hasan, 18, of Chantilly, was located in Alexandria and arrested on Wednesday, May 10, and charged with six counts of burglary for the March incident. He is in custody and will appear in court at a date to be determined.

On the morning on March 14, officers arrived at the Promenade at Manassas shopping center, located in the 7600 block of Stream Walk Lane, to investigate a string of burglaries at six businesses. Officers found that the glass front doors of all the businesses — identified as Subway, China Palace, Dollar & Gift, JD Haircuts, Sky Nails Spa and J&S Latino — had been smashed by a shopping cart.

The first burglary appeared to have occurred at the Subway at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to a review of surveillance footage from the shopping center. After entering the businesses, the suspect took to the registers and stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing in a vehicle.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident or any of the burglaries is encouraged to call the Prince William Police Department at 703-792-6500, or contact Crime Stoppers at 703-792-7000.