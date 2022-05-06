PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William Police Department has arrested one person in connection with a February shooting that sent one woman to the hospital.

In the early morning of Feb. 18, police were called to the scene of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, located at 2300 Opitz Boulevard in Woodbridge, where a 26-year-old woman was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The woman told police at the time that she and an acquaintance were driving in the Dumfries area when gunshots were fired. A round of bullets struck the acquaintance’s vehicle and the woman in the lower body.

The woman’s acquaintance then immediately drove her to the hospital, but no further information was provided about the location of the shooting. There were also no additional reports of a shooting in the Dumfries area that morning.

On Wednesday, May 4, police arrested 30-year-old Robert James Bush of Woodbridge, a convicted felon, for filing a false police report and for possession of a firearm.

Photo: Robert James Bush. (Credit: PWC Police Department)

Detectives later determined that no shooting occurred in the Dumfries area on Feb. 18, as previously reported, and that the woman was shot in another jurisdiction.

Bush is currently being held without bond. At this time, there has been no additional injuries or property damage reported in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the February incident or other details regarding possible suspects connected to the shooting is asked to call Prince Willliam Police at 703-792-6650, or contact Crime Stoppers at 703-792-7000.