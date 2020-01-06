One arrested, one on the run after shooting and police chase in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are still looking for one man in connection to a shooting and subsequent police chase early Monday morning.

Police were called to Jefferson Davis Highway and Reymet Road for a shooting around 1 a.m. They found a victim with a life-threatening gun shot wound.

Police then saw the suspect vehicle and tried pulling it over. Two men led police on a chase through the county, ending at the Colonial Ridge Apartment Complex.

Police were able to arrest the driver of that car, but the passenger ran away.

No one was hurt during the chase.

If you have anything that can help police, give them a call at (804) 748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.