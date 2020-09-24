One charged in shooting of 30-year-old Spotsylvania man

Marshall Lynn Albritton Jr. of Stafford County is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man accused of shooting a 30-year-old Spotsylvania man on Sept. 15 is in custody, deputies said in a release.

Marshall Lynn Albritton Jr. of Stafford County is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

The shooting occurred in the 5600 block of Acree Avenue. Deputies identified Marshall as the shooter following several interviews with witnesses. Albrittion was located and arrested Thursday, with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service and the Virginis State Police. He was found inside a vehicle on Interstate-95 northbound at the 143-mile marker in Stafford County.

He was taken into custody without incident. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

