A scene from the shooting in Richmond on Monday evening. Credit: Brad Vassar / 8News

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A triple shooting in Richmond’s Southside has left a man dead and two other men in the hospital.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at the James Food Store on Broad Rock Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

Police said there is no suspect description at this time and the incident remains under investigation.