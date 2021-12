RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — One person was killed in a shooting on Bethel Street in Whitcomb Court Thursday afternoon.

At around 2:20 p.m. Richmond Police responded to reports of a person down. When they arrived, they found one male victim unresponsive with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.