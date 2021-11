RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead in Richmond after an early morning shooting Sunday.

The shooting took place on the 2400 block of Northumberland Ave on Richmond’s Northside around 4:30 a.m.







Officers at the scene told 8News there were two victims. One was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators were still on scene at 6:00 a.m.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.