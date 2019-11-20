One dead, one hurt in two separate shootings on Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday night.

The first happened on E. 35th Street just before 8 p.m. Police found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and took him to the hospital.

The second happened on Jefferson Davis Highway at a mobile home park. Police arrived just before 10 p.m. The male victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Richmond police don’t have any suspect information in either shooting. If you know anything, give them a call.