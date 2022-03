STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — One person is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing took place outside of a Sterling convenience store on Friday.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said that they responded to W. Church Road for the stabbing and established a perimeter.

They said on Twitter that a person of interest has been detained. They are continuing to investigate this stabbing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.